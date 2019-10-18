|
Lillian Hipps
Arden - Lillian Shook Hipps, 88, of Arden, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Lillian was born in Bryson City and was a long time resident of Henderson County.
She was a daughter of the late Charles Rufus and Mamie Shook and was also preceded in death by her husband Paul Hipps; two brothers; and seven sisters.
Lillian had a passion for gardening and loved mowing her lawn.
She is survived by her daughters, Debbie Renew (Myran), Pam Hipps (Michele); sisters, Marie Green (Steve), Carolyn Greene (Wayne) and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held 2pm, Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Fanning Chapel United Methodist Church in Mills River, with visitation one hour prior to the service.
Highlands Cremation & Funeral Care, 2393 Hendersonville Rd., Arden is assisting the family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019