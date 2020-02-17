|
Lillian "Billie Phillips" Lovelace
Weaverville - Lillian "Billie Phillips" Lovelace, age 92, went to Heaven to be with our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ and her precious husband of 67 years on Friday, February 14, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, L. Reid Lovelace; her mother and father, Ruth Burgin Phillips and Arnold Phillips, Sr.; her brother, Arnold "Ross" Phillips, Jr.; her sister, Nancy Price Haller; her niece, Leigh Price and nephew, Eric Phillips.
Billie was born October 29, 1927 in Asheville and lived her whole life here except when she was in college. As a child she "got" to spend summers in Bryson City with her grandmother or at Bible camps so her family could rest! She remained active her entire life. She graduated from Lee Edward High School in 1944 and attended Meredith College and RPI where she met her husband. After he graduated from RPI they were married in Asheville on November 24, 1948. Being an achiever, she earned her Real Estate license in 1969 and sold many homes in the area. Fondly known as Biddie by family and friends, she was a wonderful wife and dedicated mother and grandmother. She loved gardening, yard work, flowers and shopping - definitely shopping! Hopefully there is a Walmart in Heaven. She was a Sunday school teacher and Bible leader for years. She was a member of Newbridge Baptist Church.
Billie is survived by her children Ken Lovelace (Mary Beth) of Asheville; Betsy Galyean of Weaverville; three grandchildren, Deigh Galyean of Weaverville, Matthew Lovelace (Tabitha) of Williamston, SC; Brian Lovelace (Lauren) of Seattle, WA; three great-grandchildren, Ava and Jackson of Williamston, SC and Emery of Seattle, WA plus several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held 3:30 p.m. Friday, February 21, 2020 in Lewis Memorial Park, 415 Beaverdam Rd., Asheville. Reverend Clark Henderson will officiate.
The family will greet friends at 1:45 - 2:30 p.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020 in Newbridge Baptist Church, 199 Elkwood Ave., Asheville, with a Celebration of Life service beginning at 2:30 p.m. in the church.
Donations may be made to the church.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. Lovelace's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020