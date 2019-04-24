|
|
Lillian P.
Jackson
Fletcher - Lillian Pearl Jackson, 94, of Fletcher, died Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Universal Healthcare.
A native of Hamilton, RI, she was a daughter of the late John and Winnifred Northup Knight. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Durrell Harrold Jackson and her grandson, Keith Allen Chapman.
Lilian is survived by one daughter, Virginia "Ginny" Marie Parks (Sam) of Fletcher; one son, Durrell Keith Jackson (Joyce) of Farmington, Maine, seven grand children as well as several great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service celebrating Lillian's life will be held at 2:30 PM on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Universal Healthcare in Fletcher. She will be buried next to hew husband at Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery in Exeter, RI at a later date.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 24, 2019