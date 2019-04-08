Services
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian Ruth Moore

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lillian Ruth Moore Obituary
Lillian Ruth Moore

Fletcher - Lillian Ruth Spivey Moore, 89, of Fletcher, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019.

A native of Buncombe County, she was a daughter of the late Kelly and Lela Amanda Kilpatrick Spivey. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Billy Moore; two sons, Marcus Moore and Kelly Moore; one sister, Lois Hensley and one brother, Herman Spivey.

Lillian is survived by three daughters, Wanda Payne, Barbara Goodwin and Rosemary Hollifield; four sons, Sam Moore, Franklin Moore, William Herman Moore and Alan Moore; one brother, Harold Spivey and many extended family and friends.

A Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, April 10 in the Chapel of Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian. Burial will follow in Chapel Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Her family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 2:00-3:00 PM.

A memorial guest register is available online at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now