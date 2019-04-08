|
Lillian Ruth Moore
Fletcher - Lillian Ruth Spivey Moore, 89, of Fletcher, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019.
A native of Buncombe County, she was a daughter of the late Kelly and Lela Amanda Kilpatrick Spivey. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Billy Moore; two sons, Marcus Moore and Kelly Moore; one sister, Lois Hensley and one brother, Herman Spivey.
Lillian is survived by three daughters, Wanda Payne, Barbara Goodwin and Rosemary Hollifield; four sons, Sam Moore, Franklin Moore, William Herman Moore and Alan Moore; one brother, Harold Spivey and many extended family and friends.
A Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, April 10 in the Chapel of Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian. Burial will follow in Chapel Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Her family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 2:00-3:00 PM.
A memorial guest register is available online at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 8, 2019