Lillian Youngblood
Barnardsville - Lillian Youngblood age 83, of Barnardsville, died Thursday, February 27, 2020.
Lillian was born September 4, 1936 in Detroit, Michigan to the late George and Lillie Selke Henry, where she spent most of her life until moving to the Carolinas in 1981. Lillian worked in healthcare housekeeping most of her career and retired in 2002 from the Brian Center in Weaverville. She was a loving mother and grandmother.
In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters.
Surviving are her children, Karen Metz and husband Harold of Prudenville, MI, and Dale Youngblood and wife Debra of Weaverville; brothers, Clarence Henry of Lacrosse, WI, and Fred Henry and wife Sylvia of Midland, MI; four grandchildren, Corinne Doran, Joseph "JD" Cackowski and wife Amanda, Derrick Youngblood and wife Jessica, and Jessica Youngblood Wicker; and five great grandchildren, Abby, Hannah, Allyson, Jake, and Lilly.
Services will be private.
West Funeral Home is assisting the family.
The family would like to thank the staff of the John F. Keever Solace Center for the love and care of Lillian.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the WNC Bridge Foundation PO Box 25338 Asheville, NC 28813.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. Youngblood's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020