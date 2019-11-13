|
Lillie McDaris
Asheville - Lillie Byerly McDaris, 90, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones.
Lillie was a native of Cocke County, Tennessee and resided in Asheville, North Carolina. She was the daughter of the late Charles Melvin and Louise Emiline Payne Lamb. Lillie was preceded in death by her two loving husbands, Hunter James Byerly, Jr, who passed in 1964 and James Norman McDaris, who passed in 1996, one step-son, Jimmy McDaris, and four sisters: Mary Cutshall, Hazel Saunders, Lola Ferguson and Vina Payne. Lillie was a kind and beloved wife, mother and grandmother who radiated love to those around her. She was a previous member of Kenilworth Presbyterian, where she assisted the church staff. She was an active volunteer with St. Joseph's Hospital for over 30 years. Her benevolent nature transferred seamlessly to Stone Creek Health and Rehabilitation Center. There, Lillie helped the staff with mail delivery and resident activities, also serving as a Sunday school teacher. She was also part of the greeting team that welcomed all the new residents to Stone Creek.
Lillie is survived by: two sons, Bob Byerly (Diane), of Morganton and Bill Byerly (Karen Robinson), of Asheville, two daughters; Linda Webb (Jim), of Lithia Springs, Georgia and Susan Dalton (Pinkney), of Black Mountain; two daughters-in-law, Vickie Byerly, of Asheville and Deane McDaris, of Weaverville; one sister, Sophie Mehaffey, of San Angelo, Texas; 13 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren along with numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at 1:30 on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Kenilworth Presbyterian Church, in Asheville, with the Reverend Margaret Ashby officiating. The family will receive friends following the celebration in the fellowship hall. The family is eternally gratefully for the love and support given to Lillie by the staff at Stone Creek. Memorials may be made to Four Seasons Hospice, 571 S. Allen Rd., Flat Rock, NC 28731.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 13 to Nov. 17, 2019