|
|
Lillie Simons
- - Lillie Frank Bairstow Simons, 81, 5-24-1938 to 6-30-2019, of Philadelphia, South Jersey, & Asheville. Predeceased by parents Benjamin & Sallie (Litovsky) Frank, & daughter Donna Pohl. Survived by sons Richard (Kathy) & Michael (Kay), daughter Janice, & brother Henry (Elaine). She surmounted many difficulties to live 16 happy years in Asheville, NC. She was an accountant for ARAMARK. Lillie was active at Senior Ops and at other Asheville organizations. May her memory be a blessing. We plan a scattering of ashes memorial on Skyline Drive, VA, on 5-24-20. Info @ [email protected]
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 14, 2019