Linda Adams Landers
Leicester - Linda Adams Landers, 70, of Leicester, NC, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 2, 2019.
Linda was born August 10, 1948 to her parents Charles Nolan and Helen Leake Adams. She was a retired first grade school teacher, having the honor of being named Teacher of the Year during her employment. Linda was also a faithful member of New Beginnings Christian Fellowship and leader of two intercessory prayer groups.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two grandchildren, Linda Ellen and Kaitlyn Margaret.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 49 wonderful years, Jimmie C. Landers; three children, Timothy Bradford Landers (Melissa), Emily Landers Houser (Britt) and Adam Daniel Landers; six grandchildren: Sarah, Wayne and Leah Landers, and William, Cora and Nate Houser; brother, Charles Nolan Adams, Jr. (Carole); as well as five nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 5, 2019 in the Chapel of Faith at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with interment to follow there in the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Love a Child, PO Box 60063, Fort Meyers, FL 33906.
Condolences can be made to the family online at www.MadisonFH.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 3, 2019