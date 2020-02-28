Services
Wells Funeral Homes Inc & Cremation Services
3715 Ashville Hwy
Canton, NC 28716
(828) 648-2371
Linda Conley


1942 - 2020
Linda Conley Obituary
Linda Conley

Candler - Linda Hall Conley, 78, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Mission Hospitals - Memorial Campus.

A native of Cook County, Illinois, she was the daughter of the late Leslie Bennett and Amy Eula Jamerson Hall. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Errol Bryan Conley, who died in 2007; and a brother, Leon Hall. She was retired from Bell South with 36 years of service and was a member of the Bell South Pioneer Hall of Fame. Linda was a member of Ridgeway Baptist Church.

She is survived by nephews, Bryan Hall of Huntersville, North Carolina, David Hall of Piedmont, South Carolina, Kevin Hall of Granite Falls, North Carolina, Kenneth Hall of Old Fort, North Carolina and Tadd Hall of Mills River, North Carolina; grand nephews and grand nieces, Grant and Jacob Hall, Victoria and Nathan Hall, Austin, Mark, and Seth Hall, and Madison, Lindsay and Carly Hall.

Funeral services will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Ridgeway Baptist Church with the Reverend Jack W. Collins officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

The care of Mrs. Conley has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020
