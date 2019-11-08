|
Linda D. Anderson
Asheville - Linda Duck Anderson, 73, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019 at CarePartners in Asheville.
A native of Madison County, Linda was the daughter of the late, Jeter Carlos and Sara Hensley Duck. She was also preceded in death by a brother, J. C. Duck and a son, Forrest Anderson, who died in 2018. Linda was a teacher's assistant at Emma School for 31 years with the Buncombe County School system.
Linda is survived by her husband of 53 years, Robert William Anderson; a granddaughter, Sierra Anderson; and a daughter-in-law, Debora Anderson.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Bent Creek Baptist Church with the Reverend Porter Jennings and Reverend Sam Bennett officiating. Burial will follow at Pisgah View Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. prior to the service.
The care of Mrs. Anderson has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019