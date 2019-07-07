Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Mt. Carmel Baptist Church
Mt. Carmel Rd
Asheville, NC
Resources
Linda Davis Shirlin Obituary
Linda Davis Shirlin

- - Linda Davis Shirlin went to be with her God and the love of her life, Thursday, July 4th, 2019 at Henderson Assisted Living. She was loved by all who knew her with her warm personality and quick wit. She loved animals, collecting dolls, and spoiling her grandchildren. She will be truly missed. She was the daughter of the late Ralph and Bernice Davis of Asheville. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, David Lee Shirlin of Asheville; brother Sammy Davis; and her grandson, Kyle Shirlin of Hendersonville.

She leaves behind her daughter Kimberly Woody (Rick) of Hendersonville; and her son, Dave Shirlin (Karen) of West Jefferson. She also leaves behind her much loved grandchildren, Kate Cox of Arden, Lauren Reed of Alexander, Rachel Reed of Spartanburg, SC, Emma and Trey Shirlin of West Jefferson; and great grandchildren, Lilly and Jordan.

Our family would like to thank the special people at Home Helpers and Henderson Asst. Living for all the care and love they bestowed upon Linda in these last stages of Alzheimer's.

Memorial Service will be held Saturday, July 13th, 2019 at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, Mt. Carmel Rd., Asheville, NC. Visitation to begin at 11:00 am and services at 12:00 noon officiated by Rev. Ronnie Owens.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 7, 2019
