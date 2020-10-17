Linda Duncan Buckner
Weaverville - Linda Duncan Buckner, age 73, of Weaverville, died Wednesday, October 14, 2020.
Mrs. Buckner was born August 31, 1947 in Buncombe County where she had lived all of her life. She was a daughter of the late Wayne and Marjorie Humphries Duncan. Linda formerly worked at the Brian Center in Weaverville.
Surviving are her husband of 38 years, Roger Dale Buckner; daughter, Anne M. Ingle and husband Pony of Candler; son, Dale M. Buckner and wife Christy of Weaverville; two sisters, Cathy Melton and Patricia Hastings; a brother, Junior Duncan; five grandchildren, Hannah, Brianna, Savannah, Wesley and John; and nine great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service was held Saturday October 17, 2020 in Clark's Chapel Cemetery, Weaverville. Reverend Larry Rogers officiated.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. Buckner's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com
