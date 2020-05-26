Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Linda Ford Obituary
Asheville - Linda B. Ford, 83, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Mission Hospital.

Mrs. Ford was born January 20, 1937, and was a daughter of the late C.P. Cline and Lucille Justice Cline, and she was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles Harold Ford, Jr., who died in 2005, and by two brothers.

Linda worked with her husband in the family dairy business, Ford Farms, and more recently with Fordbrook Stables, the family boarding and riding facility in Asheville.

She is survived by her two sons, Mike Ford and his wife Rhonda and Jeff Ford and his wife Stacy; eight grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

A celebration of her life will be held in the near future.

The on-line register is available at GroceFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 26 to May 27, 2020
