West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
(828) 645-3011
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
2:00 PM
St. Paul's United Methodist Church
223 Hillside Street
Asheville, NC
Linda Hanner Ramsey


1952 - 2020
Linda Hanner Ramsey Obituary
Linda Hanner Ramsey

Marshall - Linda Hanner Ramsey, age 67, of Marshall, died Thursday, January 30, 2020.

Linda was born November 3, 1952 in Buncombe County to the late Richard Rayfield Hanner, Sr. and Leila Estel Mitchell Hanner; she was a resident of Madison County since 1999. She was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brothers, Rev. Richard Hanner, Jr. and Terry Hanner.

Surviving are her husband, Joe Ramsey; brothers, David Hanner and Bobbie of Phoenix, AZ, and Tom Hanner and wife Linda of Asheville.

Her funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, February 2, 2020 in St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 223 Hillside Street, Asheville NC 28801. Reverends Stephanie Foretich-McKey and Fady Al-Hagal will officiate. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Asheville.

The family will receive friends 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville.

For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. Ramsey's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020
