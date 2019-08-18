Services
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Mt. Carmel Baptist Church
Alexander - Linda Howell Demos, 76, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019.

A native of Buncombe Co., Linda was a daughter of the late Coman F. and Sue Kennerly Howell. She was also preceded in death by her husband, George Simon Demos.

Mrs. Demos worked for many years at Square D as their Human Resources Manager.

She is survived by her sons, Dustin C. Demos and Demetri G. Demos (Angela); sister, Peggy Burgin (Paul); and grandchildren, Justin, Tyler, and Rayanne Demos, Shaylin Tims, and Lezlie Julian; and great-grandchildren, Everett Demos and Reverie Tims.

The memorial service for Mrs. Demos will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. The Rev. Dr. Ronnie Owen will officiate.

Her family will receive friends from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. on Thursday evening at Groce Funeral Home on Patton Ave.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 200 Mt. Carmel Rd., Asheville, NC 28806.

The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 18, 2019
