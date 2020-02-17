|
Linda Irene Eve
Asheville - Linda Irene Eve, 71, of Asheville, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020 in her residence.
Born in Asheville, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Reese and Helen (Chambers) Eve.
A lover of dogs, she enjoyed showing them in competitions.
Linda is survived by 2 cousins, Raymond Eve and Madelyn Clow, both of Asheville.
It was Linda's wish that no services be held.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 17 to Feb. 23, 2020