Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
1949 - 2020
Linda Irene Eve Obituary
Linda Irene Eve

Asheville - Linda Irene Eve, 71, of Asheville, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020 in her residence.

Born in Asheville, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Reese and Helen (Chambers) Eve.

A lover of dogs, she enjoyed showing them in competitions.

Linda is survived by 2 cousins, Raymond Eve and Madelyn Clow, both of Asheville.

It was Linda's wish that no services be held.

To place an online condolence, please visit www.grocefuneralhome.com.

Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 17 to Feb. 23, 2020
