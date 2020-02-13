|
Linda Jeanette Worley Ledford
Madison County - Linda Jeanette Worley Ledford, 78, of Madison County, North Carolina, died Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Care Partners' John F. Keever Solace Center.
Linda was born to Thelma and Clifford Worley on April 12, 1941, in Asheville, North Carolina.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Curtis Ledford; and her brothers in law, Dean Ledford and Billy Murray.
Linda is survived by her children, Randy Ledford of California, Terri Ledford of Mars Hill, and Chris Ledford and his wife, Kary Ledford, of Mars Hill; her siblings, Nancy Price of Asheville, and Joanne Kise of Monroe, North Carolina; her granddaughter, Jennifer Horn, her husband Charlie Horn, and their children Lucas Joseph and Nolan Curtis Horn, her grandson, Curtis Austin Ledford of Marshall, and her granddaughter, Cheyenne England and her husband Aaron England of South Carolina; and by Gail Murray of Barnardsville, and Bobann Ledford of Mars Hill.
A Celebration of Linda's Life will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the home.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the John F. Keever Solace Center.
We love you, Memaw.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2020