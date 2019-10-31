Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806

Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806

Linda Keyes Brinkley Obituary
Linda Keyes Brinkley

Candler - Linda Keyes Brinkley, 80, of Candler, entered into the presence of the Lord on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at the CarePartners Solace Center.

A West Asheville/Buncombe Co. native, Linda was a daughter of the late RW Jarvis and Henrietta Fisher Jarvis. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Ray Jarvis, and a sister, Ann Millington.

Linda was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church and loved the Lord.

Surviving are her husband, James Philip Brinkley, children, Rob Keyes, Randy Keyes, Karen Coates (Buddy), and Stewart Keyes (Leigh); 5 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; brother, Ralph Jarvis; sister, Loretta Sanders; and multiple nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home, with Rev. Nathan Rogers (grandson-in-law), officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Private burial will be held at Pisgah View Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Trinity Baptist Church Building Fund, 216 Shelburne Rd., Asheville, NC 28806, or the WNC Bridge Foundation (formerly CarePartners Hospice), PO Box 25338, Asheville, NC 28813.

The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
