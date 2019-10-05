Services
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
(828) 680-9963
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
St. Marks Lutheran Church
10 N. Liberty St.
Asheville, NC
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Marks Lutheran Church
10 N. Liberty St.
Asheville, NC
Linda Lee Leonard Malkin

Linda Lee Leonard Malkin Obituary
Linda Lee Leonard Malkin

Marshall - Linda Lee Leonard Malkin, 79, of Marshall passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019. She is the daughter of the late Oswald and Elvera Wetter Leonard. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by two sisters, Donna and Sharon.

Mrs. Malkin is survived by her husband, Edward Malkin; daughters, Elizabeth Palazzolo, Mary Zinger (Jim), Kathi Wojtkiewicz (Joe) and Paula Bradt; son, Jerry Palazzolo (Amy); brothers, Bob Leonard (Molly) and Ronald Leonard (Judy); grandchildren, Nicole Mohammed, Andrea Palazzolo, Edward Zinger (Lauren), Thomas Zinger (Kaila), Robert Zinger, Joe Wojtkiewicz (Courtney), Diana Wojtkiewicz, Dennis and Jeremy Bradt and Zachary Palazzolo; great grandchildren, Athier Mohammed, DeAnna Palazzolo, Jack Zinger, Lucas and Evan Wojtkiewicz.

A funeral service will be held 3:00PM Sunday, October 6, 2019 at St. Marks Lutheran Church at 10 N. Liberty St. Asheville, NC, 28801. Pastor William Trexler will officiate. The family will receive friends 2:00 -3:00PM at the church prior to the service. Burial will be held at Freedom Christian Church, 801 Freedom Cove Dr, Marshall, NC 28753.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Oct. 5, 2019
