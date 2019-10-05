|
Linda Lee Leonard Malkin
Marshall - Linda Lee Leonard Malkin, 79, of Marshall passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019. She is the daughter of the late Oswald and Elvera Wetter Leonard. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by two sisters, Donna and Sharon.
Mrs. Malkin is survived by her husband, Edward Malkin; daughters, Elizabeth Palazzolo, Mary Zinger (Jim), Kathi Wojtkiewicz (Joe) and Paula Bradt; son, Jerry Palazzolo (Amy); brothers, Bob Leonard (Molly) and Ronald Leonard (Judy); grandchildren, Nicole Mohammed, Andrea Palazzolo, Edward Zinger (Lauren), Thomas Zinger (Kaila), Robert Zinger, Joe Wojtkiewicz (Courtney), Diana Wojtkiewicz, Dennis and Jeremy Bradt and Zachary Palazzolo; great grandchildren, Athier Mohammed, DeAnna Palazzolo, Jack Zinger, Lucas and Evan Wojtkiewicz.
A funeral service will be held 3:00PM Sunday, October 6, 2019 at St. Marks Lutheran Church at 10 N. Liberty St. Asheville, NC, 28801. Pastor William Trexler will officiate. The family will receive friends 2:00 -3:00PM at the church prior to the service. Burial will be held at Freedom Christian Church, 801 Freedom Cove Dr, Marshall, NC 28753.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Oct. 5, 2019