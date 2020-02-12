|
|
Linda Louise Pitts Burton
Asheville - Linda Louise Pitts Burton of Asheville, North Carolina, died Friday, January 31, 2020, at Mission Memorial Hospital.
Linda was born in Charleston, South Carolina, to Frances Carroll Holsomback and Drue Carey Pitts on January 21, 1954.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Randy Burrell, her significant other; her son, Michael Donoho; her brother, Steward Holsomback; and sister, Carol Sweet.
She is survived by her children, James H. Burton III of Chattanooga, Tennessee, Stacey Adams of Black Mountain, North Carolina, and Jessica Burrell of Asheville, North Carolina; her granddaughter, Kinley Adams of Black Mountain, North Carolina; and her nephew, Joe Simpson of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2020