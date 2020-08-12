Linda Mae Sharp-Simuel



Linda Mae Sharp-Simuel was born June 5, 1950 to the late Moses and Lucy Sharp. She departed this life on August 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by her daughter Tausha L Groce, her husband Willie Lee Simuel. Her brothers Ricardo Sharp, Joseph Sharp, and Cecil Sharp. Her sisters Barbara Sharp, Gail Sharp, and Evelyn Sharp. She is survived by her daughter's Kimberly Lordman Smith, Beverly "Blossom" Lordman, and bonus daughter Katrina Black. She is also survived by her Brother James Sharp. Her memory will be cherished by her 20 grandchildren many great-grandchildren and a host of nieces nephews and friends.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store