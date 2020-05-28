Linda Marie Coleman
Asheville - Linda Marie Coleman, 71, of Asheville passed away on May 25, 2020 at Aston Park Health Care Center in Asheville. Born September 1, 1948 in Johnson City, TN, she was a daughter of the late James F. Bridges and Rose Mary Bridges. She was a member of Starnes Cove Baptist Church in Asheville and was an avid fisherman. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, James and Frankie Hughes, and nephew, Michael Smith. Surviving is Skye Southerland of Asheville who was like a daughter to her; siblings, Ida Mae McMahan and her partner, Freddie Tallant, Leila Penland, and David Hughes and his spouse, Serena, all of Asheville, and Carolyn Hudson of South Carolina; and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Starnes Cove Baptist Church with the family receiving friends an hour prior. Condolences may be made to the family at www.ashevilleareaalternative.com.
Asheville - Linda Marie Coleman, 71, of Asheville passed away on May 25, 2020 at Aston Park Health Care Center in Asheville. Born September 1, 1948 in Johnson City, TN, she was a daughter of the late James F. Bridges and Rose Mary Bridges. She was a member of Starnes Cove Baptist Church in Asheville and was an avid fisherman. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, James and Frankie Hughes, and nephew, Michael Smith. Surviving is Skye Southerland of Asheville who was like a daughter to her; siblings, Ida Mae McMahan and her partner, Freddie Tallant, Leila Penland, and David Hughes and his spouse, Serena, all of Asheville, and Carolyn Hudson of South Carolina; and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Starnes Cove Baptist Church with the family receiving friends an hour prior. Condolences may be made to the family at www.ashevilleareaalternative.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from May 28 to May 31, 2020.