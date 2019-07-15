|
Linda Metcalf
Barnardsville - Linda Mae Anderson Metcalf, 69, of Barnardsville, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Mitchell and Arrie Hollifield Anderson. Mrs. Metcalf was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed taking care of others. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Libby Craine.
Linda is survived by her husband of 49 years, Eugene Metcalf; a daughter, Cindy Hyatt; sisters, Wanda Coffey and Diane Melrose; and grandchildren, Eli Hyatt, Ezra Hyatt (Haley); and great granddaughter, Isabelle Hyatt.
A funeral service will be held at 4:00 pm Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service. Reverend Dean Metcalf will officiate. The burial will be held at Anderson Cemetery following the service. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 15, 2019