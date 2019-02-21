|
Linda Rose Macfarlane, RN, MA
Asheville - Linda Rose Macfarlane, RN. MA. (née Feuer, Krausz, Swaid, Schulze & Fremont) passed peacefully into God's arms February 11th, as a result of dual cancerous brain tumours. She was tended to by her daughter, Eva Krausz, former husband, Ken Macfarlane & her loving cat, Ruby.
Linda came to Asheville via NYC, Philadelphia, Portugal, Ireland, Israel, Southern California, Scotland & Mexico Baja Cal Sur in 2008 and was an RN at Mission Hospital until her retirement in 2010. She dedicated her life to cutting edge health, spiritual and lifestyle practices & issues and was a significant faculty member at The Prama Institute & Wellness Center in Marshall, NC. Linda was also a minister and member of the MSIA church for 40 years. Her vibrant and compassionate personality inspired all who came in contact with her.
Linda was wonderfully creative and accomplished, passionate about writing, books, travel, home making, cooking, gardening, arts and culture, "The Fancy Lady Club", volunteering, community, dance, theatre & improv, spirituality, humour and, above all, adventure.
Her joy for life meant she leaves behind several ex husbands & lovers and sadly was in the midst of rekindling her love affair of 20 years with Ken Macfarlane, the greatest love of her life.
She was beloved by so many, especially her son Chris Nofal Swaid, her daughter Eva Krausz, her granddaughter Nova Ward, and her best friend Gail Bates. Her physical presence will be greatly missed.
Linda requested to be cremated and, per Linda's wishes, asked that no memorial services take place. In lieu of flowers, the family request you go out and have an adventure in Linda's honour or just smile & talk to a stranger as our blessed Linda would have done.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 21, 2019