Linda S. Warren
Asheville - Linda Smith Warren, 78, passed away peacefully at her home in Asheville, North Carolina, with her loved ones by her side.
Born in Hayesville, NC, Linda was a daughter of the late Ralph Lynn and Geneva White Smith. She graduated from Clyde A. Erwin High School and attended the University of North Carolina at Asheville where she obtained her bachelor's in education. She taught 6th grade at West Buncombe Elementary School and 7th grade at Erwin Middle School. She retired after teaching over 35 years and was well loved by both teachers and students.
She is survived by daughters, Jamie Warren and Janet Warren Wilson and husband Danny; grandson, Cameron Wilson and wife Jaclyn; sister, Vicki Hallifax and husband Tom; brothers, Richard Smith and Mark Smith and wife Lisa; her beloved partner and travel buddy, Arthur Taylor; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; and her faithful 4-legged companion, Little.
Linda was a devoted mother to her two daughters. When she wasn't spending time with family and friends, Linda loved time in her flower gardens, reading and traveling with Art or her "Go Girls." She was also a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and enjoyed working with them on various charitable fundraisers.
A memorial service will be held at 5:00 p.m. Saturday, June 1, in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Brother Wolf, 31 Glendale Ave, Asheville, NC 28803.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 27, 2019