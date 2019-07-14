Linda S. Wilson



Asheville - Linda S. Wilson, 68, Asheville, NC died a peaceful death, surrounded by supportive and loving friends on July 4, 2019 at 4:23 am at the John F. Keever Solace Center Hospice in Asheville.



A Celebration of Linda's life will be held on Saturday, August 17th, at 3:00 pm at the First Congregational United Church of Christ, 20 Oak Street, Asheville, NC 28801. https://www.uccasheville.org



Linda was born in Shreveport, Louisiana on June 21, 1951. She lived in Atlanta for 22 years and in 2008 she moved to her beloved Asheville. She was preceded in death by her parents, Neil and Ruth Wilson and her brother Don Wilson.



In 1993 Linda graduated with honors in the PhD Counseling Psychology program at Georgia State University. She also earned a Master of Education from Clemson University and a Bachelor of Early Childhood Education from Northwestern State University. After earning her PhD, she went into private practice specializing in depression, anxiety, abuse, adult ADHD, cancer survivors, LGBT, and relationships, and guided many people toward better, healthier and meaningful lives.



Before becoming a psychologist, Linda was a public school teacher, an instructor at the university level, and a Director of Child Development.



She said that she knew she'd had a good life because she loved and was loved by so many people. All of us who miss her now can testify to her fiery, honest, funny, heartwarming, (correctly) opinionated, fearless, courageous nature and her indomitable spirit. She made a lot of right choices in life and her friends benefited from that wisdom in many ways.



Linda was a political activist and human rights advocate. One of her biggest regrets is that she would never see a woman elected president.



Linda is survived by her sweet dog, Rosie, whom she adored, and many, many adopted family members who cherish their time with Linda. She is also survived by the family members of their "round robin" group. She loved writing and receiving these letters.



Linda's favorite acronym was one she coined herself: TIAGD—Today Is A Good Day. She knew the value of each moment and that our human lives are precious opportunities to be compassionate, awake, and lovingly bold.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Carolina Memorial Sanctuary, where Linda is buried. Donations can be made by visiting their website: https://carolinamemorialsanctuary.org. Or you can mail a check to: 32 Mineral Dust Drive, Asheville, NC 28806. Other suggestions are and Emily's List. Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 14, 2019