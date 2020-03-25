|
Linda Sappington Nelson
Asheville - Linda Sappington Nelson, 76, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Mission Hospital.
An Asheville native, Linda was a daughter of the late Charles and Waynette Miller Sappington. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Merrill Gene Nelson.
Mrs. Nelson worked for many years as a nurse at Asheville Family Health Centers. She was a member of Kenilworth Presbyterian Church.
"What you do in life chooses you. You can choose not to do it, you can choose to do something safer. Your vocation chooses you." That certainly couldn't have been more true when it came to our mother. Our Mom was a nurse (LPN) with a 50+ year career. She was known for her kindness, her generosity, she was a true advocate and conduit of her patients as well as her family and friends. Nothing made her happier than caring for people. She lived, breathed and loved the nurse life. She will be remembered and missed by all she helped through the years.
She is survived by her daughter, Allison Kathleen Brown and her husband, Mike Rangel; son, Charles Jonathon Wayne Wilson; grandson, Evan Thomas Gates; and cousin, LaMont DeBruhl.
