Linda Scott Meyer
1938 - 2020
Asheville - Linda Scott Meyer, age 82, passed away Sunday, June 21 at the John F. Keever Solace Center.

Born May 19, 1938 in Buncombe County to the late Dan Johnson Scott and Aurelia Sutton Scott. She was a 1956 graduate of Lee Edwards High School. During High School she worked for Winner's Department Store. That same year she went to Washington, DC to work for the U.S. Navy, Military Sea Transportation Service (MSTS), where she met her husband, the late John Henry Meyer.

Linda was a passionate business woman returning to Asheville to work for Westinghouse and the Asheville Sky Club where she once met Robert Mitchum while in town filming Thunder Road.

She was a founding member of the Reems Creek Volunteer Fire Department before moving to Charlotte, NC in 1968 where she held key positions in the pneumatic tubing industry with Powers, TransLogic, and Airflo Design. She returned to Asheville in 1998 eventually opening her own heating and cooling business before retirement.

She loved traveling and often reminisced about a European visit to her favorite city Rome, Italy. She enjoyed vacations spent on the Carolina Coast having lived in Wilmington, NC and Isle of Palms, SC. She had an appreciation for all things beautiful especially flowers, birds, gardening, a passion for canning, was an avid bowler and shag dancer.

Linda is survived by her son, Dennis Meyer; grandsons, Chadwick Meyer, and Jonathan Meyer of Leicester, NC; granddaughters, Jennifer Meyer and Jessica Meyer of Jackson, GA; 7 great-grandchildren; brothers, Doug Scott (Judy) of Asheville, the late Gary Scott, sisters, Jean Scott Boone, of Asheville, the late Delaine Neathery and Virginia Saintsing; and many close nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family would like to thank her caregivers, Marleen Parker, Carolyn Price, Care Partners, and the Hospice team at Solace.

Per Linda's wishes no service or memorial is planned.

In lieu of flowers, please send a contribution to Hospice or your favorite charity in Linda's name.

The online register is available at GroceFuneralHome.com.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 22 to Jun. 28, 2020.
