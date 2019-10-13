|
Lindon "Toot" Nichols
Plott Creek - Lindon A. "Toot" Nichols, age 92, of the Plott Creek community, passed from this life, surrounded by loved ones, on Friday, October 11, 2019. He was the son of the late Will and Tessie Noland Nichols and was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Joy Wyatt Nichols. He was very devoted to her and selflessly cared for her in her later years of declining health. He was also preceded in death by his brothers Jack, infant Ralph, Joe, Bill, and Tiny Nichols and nephew Stan Nichols.
Lindon is survived by his nieces and nephews, who affectionately called him "Uncle Toot", Janie Benson (Bill), Johnny Mack Nichols, Lynn Nichols, Elaine Hefner (Dennis), Wayne Nichols (Paula), Dianne Nichols, Jimmy High (Dianne), sister-in-law Myrtle Nichols, nine great nieces and nephews, seven great-great nieces and nephews, and one third-great nephew; his wife's cousins Muriel and H.L. Cline and their children, a special friend Sarah Womack Wood and his "coffee shop girls".
Toot was a member of the "Greatest Generation" serving in the US Army stationed in France. He owned and operated his own backhoe business installing water and septic systems, and also owned and operated Hazelwood Hardware for over 30 years. He was a fixture in the Town of Hazelwood and could be found at the hardware store or the lunch counter of Hazelwood Pharmacy having lunch or a cup of coffee. In his later years visiting the coffee shop in Hazelwood was part of his daily routine.
Toot enjoyed hunting and often took his nephews, Stan and Wayne, with him fostering their love and knowledge of hunting. He also took his nieces on some of the hunting trips and loved the fact they wanted to go along too. Those who hunted with him said he was the hardest man to keep up with in the woods, out walking those much younger than himself. He loved growing flowers and would pour over flower catalogs to order seeds, plants and bulbs for his gardens, and he enjoyed sharing their beauty with others.
Toot made friends easily and had many of all ages from every walk of life, throughout his lifetime. He was a kind, gentle, fun-loving person who blessed many lives throughout his long life.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 with a memorial service following at 7:00 p.m. at the Hazelwood Presbyterian Church.
The care of Mr. Nichols has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019