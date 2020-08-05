Lisa Anne Carlson Croteau
Lilburn, GA - Lisa Anne Carlson Croteau of Lilburn GA, passed away in the early hours of Saturday August 1, 2020 at Northside Hospital Gwinnett following emergency bypass surgery.
Lisa was born on July 21, 1967 in Corning NY to Gilbert Eugene Carlson and Linda Kelly Carlson. She grew up in Asheville, NC, graduated from AC Reynolds HS in 1985, and studied electronics engineering at DeVry University in Decatur GA. She was married to Michael Eric Croteau on June 24th, 1989.
Her daughter Kelly Page Croteau was born August 15th, 1995, followed by her son, Jordan Tyler Croteau, October 1st, 2001.
For eighteen years she knew the joy of being a stay at home mom where she poured her creativity into everything from costumes to giant cakes. She volunteered in all her children's activities as well as a local theater group, her neighborhood organization, her church, her Bible quizzing team, and more. After her children were grown, she worked as a bookkeeper for several local businesses. She loved reading, learning, crafting, and being with the people she loved.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Croteau, his mother Susan Croteau, daughter, Kelly Croteau, son, Jordan Croteau, her parents, Gilbert and Linda Carlson, her brothers, David Carlson and his wife, Rachael, and Brian Carlson, his wife Christie, and their twins Isaac and Selah.
Services were held Thursday August 6th, at Lilburn Alliance Church. Pastor Bruce Bliss officiated.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Bridge of Hope Ministries in St. Louis, MO. www.bridgeofhopestl.org
Online condolences may be left at www.billheadfuneralhome.com
Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory, Lilburn/Tucker Chapel 770.564.2726