1/1
Lisa Anne Carlson Croteau
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lisa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lisa Anne Carlson Croteau

Lilburn, GA - Lisa Anne Carlson Croteau of Lilburn GA, passed away in the early hours of Saturday August 1, 2020 at Northside Hospital Gwinnett following emergency bypass surgery.

Lisa was born on July 21, 1967 in Corning NY to Gilbert Eugene Carlson and Linda Kelly Carlson. She grew up in Asheville, NC, graduated from AC Reynolds HS in 1985, and studied electronics engineering at DeVry University in Decatur GA. She was married to Michael Eric Croteau on June 24th, 1989.

Her daughter Kelly Page Croteau was born August 15th, 1995, followed by her son, Jordan Tyler Croteau, October 1st, 2001.

For eighteen years she knew the joy of being a stay at home mom where she poured her creativity into everything from costumes to giant cakes. She volunteered in all her children's activities as well as a local theater group, her neighborhood organization, her church, her Bible quizzing team, and more. After her children were grown, she worked as a bookkeeper for several local businesses. She loved reading, learning, crafting, and being with the people she loved.

She is survived by her husband, Michael Croteau, his mother Susan Croteau, daughter, Kelly Croteau, son, Jordan Croteau, her parents, Gilbert and Linda Carlson, her brothers, David Carlson and his wife, Rachael, and Brian Carlson, his wife Christie, and their twins Isaac and Selah.

Services were held Thursday August 6th, at Lilburn Alliance Church. Pastor Bruce Bliss officiated.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Bridge of Hope Ministries in St. Louis, MO. www.bridgeofhopestl.org

Online condolences may be left at www.billheadfuneralhome.com

Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory, Lilburn/Tucker Chapel 770.564.2726




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Aug. 5 to Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved