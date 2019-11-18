Services
Asheville Area Alternative
702 Riverside Drive
Asheville, NC 28801
828-258-8274
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
1:30 PM
Center for Spiritual Living Asheville
2 Science of Mind Way
Asheville, NC
Lisa Jean Rowe


1948 - 2019
Lisa Jean Rowe Obituary
Lisa Jean Rowe

Lisa Jean Rowe born in Andes, New York on July 23, 1948, died peacefully in Asheville, North Carolina on November 10, 2019

Graduated Connecticut College, New London, Connecticut with a BS in Environmental Chemistry in 1970, a Practitioner (RScP) in 2009, and a Science of Mind Minister in 2017.

Lisa was preceded by her father, Paul Rowe of Seattle, WA, her mother Vera Mathews of Andes, NY, her brother Gordon Rowe of Andes, NY, and her loving husband, Klaus Meinssen of Asheville, NC, formally of Hamburg, Germany, Chicago, IL, and Verona, NJ.

She is survived by her nephew Michael David Rowe of Vestal, NY, her step-daughter Una Kistner of Verona, NJ, and her grandchildren Natalie, Wade, and Kevin Kistner of Verona, NJ.

She worked as an Environmental Chemist at NOPCO, a division of Diamond Shamrock, Daniel Products, a Ski Instructor at Cataloochee Ski Area, and a Practitioner at the Center for Spiritual Living in Asheville, NC.

In lieu of flowers donation to: WNC Bridge Foundation (https://www.wncbridge.org)

Acknowledgement: Una Kistner, 4 Laurel Ct, Verona, NJ, 07044 ([email protected])
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019
