Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 254-3511
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
Memorial service
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
Weaverville - Lisa Shannon Smith, 46, passed away to be with the Lord on Friday, May 3, 2019 at her residence.

A native of Morristown, TN, she had resided in Buncombe County for most of her life. She was a former waitress at Cheddar's, a 1990 graduation of Clyde A. Erwin High School, a graduate of A-B Tech and was of the Baptist faith.

Lisa was a daughter of George Smith of Asheville and the late Janie Mae Vaughn Smith and was also preceded in death by her sister, Kelly Lane Smith.

Surviving in addition to her father are her sister Beverly Nicole "Nikki" Smith of Asheville and several aunts and uncles.

Memorial services will be held at 2 PM Wednesday, May 8, 2019 in the chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home. Burial will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:30 PM Tuesday at the funeral home.

To sign Lisa's guestbook online, please go to "Memorials" at www.andersrice.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 6, 2019
