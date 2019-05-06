|
|
Lisa Smith
Weaverville - Lisa Shannon Smith, 46, passed away to be with the Lord on Friday, May 3, 2019 at her residence.
A native of Morristown, TN, she had resided in Buncombe County for most of her life. She was a former waitress at Cheddar's, a 1990 graduation of Clyde A. Erwin High School, a graduate of A-B Tech and was of the Baptist faith.
Lisa was a daughter of George Smith of Asheville and the late Janie Mae Vaughn Smith and was also preceded in death by her sister, Kelly Lane Smith.
Surviving in addition to her father are her sister Beverly Nicole "Nikki" Smith of Asheville and several aunts and uncles.
Memorial services will be held at 2 PM Wednesday, May 8, 2019 in the chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home. Burial will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:30 PM Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 6, 2019