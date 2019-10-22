|
|
LJ Martin Hensley
Asheville - LJ Martin Hensley passed away Monday, October 21, 2019 at the age of 92. He is survived by his wife, Betty Sue Hensley; daughter, Patricia Sue Hensley-Ebert and by two grandchildren: Jennifer Lorraine Ebert (Nick Helton) and Daniel Martin Ebert. Mr. Hensley was a member of Foster Seventh Day Adventist Church and a faithful and devoted servant of the Lord throughout his life.
Mr. Hensley was instrumental in getting the WNC Farmers Market built. He was well known in Asheville for his produce stand, selling everything from local fruits and vegetables, to honey, jams, wreaths, and rocking chairs. Customers regularly came from across the country to visit and stock up. Many restaurants throughout the city were his customers as well, and fondly referred to him as the "Tomato Man." He was also well known in Louisville, KY, where he sold his products to area businesses who awaited his return every holiday season when he visited his daughter and her family.
Mr. Hensley was a lifelong member of the Democratic Party and very involved in many political campaigns. He attended John F. Kennedy's inauguration and met several Presidents. Mr. Hensley was dedicated to the equality of all mankind and marched with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., in the 1960's. Mr. Hensley had great empathy toward others less fortunate, including the elderly and homeless.
Visitations will be held Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm at Morris Funeral Home, 304 Merrimon Avenue. The funeral will be held Friday, October 25, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the chapel of Morris Funeral Home, with the burial to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Mr. Hensley's name to the .
