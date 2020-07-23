Lloyd Donald Thomas
Mars Hill - Lloyd Donald Thomas, of Mars Hill, passed away July 20, 2020 on his 97th birthday. He is the son of the late Enoch and Rushia Bailey Thomas. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Ballard Thomas; sisters, Mable Higgins and Ethie Miller; and brothers, George, J.B., and Watson Thomas. Mr. Thomas was a World War II Veteran. He served in the United Stated Marine Corps from May 1944 until August 1946.
He is survived by his daughter, Nancy Wilde (Gary) of Weaverville; sons, Lendon Thomas (Rosemary) of Spartanburg, SC, and James Ronald "Ron" Thomas of Mars Hill; sister, Jean Sales of Asheville; brother, J.D. Thomas of Mars Hill; grandchildren, Monica Thomas, Lee Wilde (Chanell), Kevin Wilde, Audrey Thomas, and Andrew Thomas; and great grandchildren, Lillie and Lukas Wilde.
A private graveside service was held 11:00am Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Middle Fork Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Michael Thomas officiated. A celebration of life will take place at a later date due to the pandemic.
The family would like to express a special thanks to his caregivers; Colie Scoggin and Chanell for their love and compassion while caring for him at home, and would also like to express sincere appreciation to the dedicated nursing staff at Blue Ridge Health and Rehab and especially for Caitlin Benedetto, who has truly been his "angel on earth" through these very difficult times.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or Four Seasons Hospice at 211 N. Main Street, Hendersonville, NC 28792.
