1/1
Lloyd Donald Thomas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lloyd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lloyd Donald Thomas

Mars Hill - Lloyd Donald Thomas, of Mars Hill, passed away July 20, 2020 on his 97th birthday. He is the son of the late Enoch and Rushia Bailey Thomas. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Ballard Thomas; sisters, Mable Higgins and Ethie Miller; and brothers, George, J.B., and Watson Thomas. Mr. Thomas was a World War II Veteran. He served in the United Stated Marine Corps from May 1944 until August 1946.

He is survived by his daughter, Nancy Wilde (Gary) of Weaverville; sons, Lendon Thomas (Rosemary) of Spartanburg, SC, and James Ronald "Ron" Thomas of Mars Hill; sister, Jean Sales of Asheville; brother, J.D. Thomas of Mars Hill; grandchildren, Monica Thomas, Lee Wilde (Chanell), Kevin Wilde, Audrey Thomas, and Andrew Thomas; and great grandchildren, Lillie and Lukas Wilde.

A private graveside service was held 11:00am Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Middle Fork Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Michael Thomas officiated. A celebration of life will take place at a later date due to the pandemic.

The family would like to express a special thanks to his caregivers; Colie Scoggin and Chanell for their love and compassion while caring for him at home, and would also like to express sincere appreciation to the dedicated nursing staff at Blue Ridge Health and Rehab and especially for Caitlin Benedetto, who has truly been his "angel on earth" through these very difficult times.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or Four Seasons Hospice at 211 N. Main Street, Hendersonville, NC 28792.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Middle Fork Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
(828) 680-9963
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blue Ridge Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved