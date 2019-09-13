Services
Lois Elkins Burleson Williams

Asheville - Lois Elkins Burleson Williams, age 94, of Asheville, died Tuesday, September 10, 2019.

Mrs. Williams was born September 19, 1924 in Buncombe County to the late Murphy and Mildred Foister Elkins. She was a former CNA at St. Joseph's Hospital and retired from American Enka. Lois volunteered with the VA Medical Center logging over 4000 hrs. She was a strong southern woman with the gift of removing warts, who loved her family, friends and veterans. Lois was a member of Piney Mountain Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Major Perry Oliver Williams who died February 19, 1997; a beloved grandson, Brent Bryson; brother, Eugene Elkins; and sister, Irene McManus.

Surviving are her daughters, Linda Brown and husband Michael and Susan Bryson and husband Wayne; grandson, Brandon Bryson and wife Robin and their sons, Brooks and Beckett; also surviving are great granddaughter, Jamie Bryson daughter of Brent; and several nieces and nephews.

A private interment will be held at a later date in West Memorial Park, Weaverville.

The family will receive friends 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, September 15, 2019 at West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave, Weaverville.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Veterans Restoration Quarters, c/o ABCCM, 20 Twentieth Street, Asheville, NC 28806.

Linda and Susan would like to thank the staff at Mars Hill Retirement Community and Madison Health for the wonderful care and love each person gave our Mother.

For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. Williams' obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 13, 2019
