Lois Hardin
Cooper City, Fl - Hollywood, Florida, Lois Morgan Hardin, age 96, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, Florida.
A native of Haywood County, she was a daughter of the late Jay W. and Eula Brown Morgan. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, William Hardin, who died in 1993; a daughter, Laura Neal Hardin; and two brothers, Charles W. of Winston Salem, NC and Jon R. Morgan of Clyde. A member of Clyde First Baptist Church, she was a graduate of Blanton's Business College, and before retirement was employed by Haywood County as a Payroll Clerk. At her assisted living community in Cooper City, Florida, Lois enjoyed playing bingo and reading. As a devoted mother, she was an noted cook and took pride in every aspect of her home and family.
Lois is survived by a son, Dr. W. Dan Hardin, of Pembroke Pines, Florida; sister, Betty Conway, of Asheville; and a sister-in-law, Louise Morgan of Advance, NC.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Garrett-Hillcrest Memorial Park Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Clyde, 227 Main Street, Clyde, NC 28721 or ARC of Haywood County, 407 Welch Street, Waynesville, NC 28786.
The care of Mrs. Hardin has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com