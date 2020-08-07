1/1
Lois Hardin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois Hardin

Cooper City, Fl - Hollywood, Florida, Lois Morgan Hardin, age 96, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, Florida.

A native of Haywood County, she was a daughter of the late Jay W. and Eula Brown Morgan. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, William Hardin, who died in 1993; a daughter, Laura Neal Hardin; and two brothers, Charles W. of Winston Salem, NC and Jon R. Morgan of Clyde. A member of Clyde First Baptist Church, she was a graduate of Blanton's Business College, and before retirement was employed by Haywood County as a Payroll Clerk. At her assisted living community in Cooper City, Florida, Lois enjoyed playing bingo and reading. As a devoted mother, she was an noted cook and took pride in every aspect of her home and family.

Lois is survived by a son, Dr. W. Dan Hardin, of Pembroke Pines, Florida; sister, Betty Conway, of Asheville; and a sister-in-law, Louise Morgan of Advance, NC.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Garrett-Hillcrest Memorial Park Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Clyde, 227 Main Street, Clyde, NC 28721 or ARC of Haywood County, 407 Welch Street, Waynesville, NC 28786.

The care of Mrs. Hardin has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Garrett-Hillcrest Memorial Park Mausoleum
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wells Funeral Homes
296 West Main Street
Waynesville, NC 28786
(828) 456-3535
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wells Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved