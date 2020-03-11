|
|
Lois Hipps Elliott
Bryson City formerly of Canton - Bryson City formerly of Canton - Atha Heloise "Lois" Hipps Elliott, 93, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Bryson Senior Living.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 in the Canton Chapel of Wells Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020