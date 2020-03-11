Services
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Wells Funeral Homes Inc & Cremation Services
3715 Ashville Hwy
Canton, NC 28716
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
Wells Funeral Homes Inc & Cremation Services
3715 Ashville Hwy
Canton, NC 28716
View Map
Lois Hipps Elliott


1927 - 2020
Lois Hipps Elliott Obituary
Lois Hipps Elliott

Bryson City formerly of Canton - Bryson City formerly of Canton - Atha Heloise "Lois" Hipps Elliott, 93, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Bryson Senior Living.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 in the Canton Chapel of Wells Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

The care of has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020
