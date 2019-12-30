Resources
Lois Hunley


1929 - 2019
Brevard - Lois C. Hunley, 90, peacefully passed with grace from this earthly life on Saturday, December 14, 2019. A private family graveside service was held at the Old Monroe NC Cemetery.

A "Service of Witness to the Resurrection in Memory of Lois C Hunley" will be held at the Brevard-Davidson River Presbyterian Church, Brevard NC, at 11:00 am Saturday, January 11, 2020. Following the service, during a reception, the family will be present to receive friends.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
