Lois Israel
Woodfin - Lois Israel, formerly of Asheville, passed away at Hendersonville Health and Rehabilitation on Sunday, March 17, 2019.
She was born January 21, 1922, to parents Myra and William Renfro in Yancey County, North Carolina.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Israel; daughter, Judy Davidson; brothers, Joe, Bill, Don, and Fred Renfro; sisters, Cora Renfro, Kitty Lee, and Allie Shields.
Surviving are daughters, Peggy Barnwell of Hendersonville and Kathy Wright of Asheville; grandchildren, Lisa Burns (Oliver), Beth Wallace (Doug), Damon Byrd (Anna) and Adam Wright; great grandchildren, Lauren and Lex Burns, Bella and Ben Wallace.
She was a member of Elk Mountain Baptist Church, Woodfin Home Demostration Club and Senior Citizens Club; volunteered at Woodfin Elementary School; and taught a Ladies Sunday School Class for many years.
She will be remembered by all who loved her beautiful spirit and kind heart.
Funeral services will be held at 2 PM Friday, March 22, 2019 in the chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home with the Rev. Steve Harris officiating. Burial will follow in Ashelawn Gardens of Memory.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 PM Friday prior to services.
Memorials may be made to: Four Seasons Hospice, 571 S. Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 28731.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 21, 2019