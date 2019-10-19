Services
Yancey Funeral Services
378 Charlie Brown Road
Burnsville, NC 28714
828-678-9962
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Upward Christian Fellowship
Flat Rock, NC
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Upward Christian Fellowship
Flat Rock, NC
Graveside service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
Robinson Cemetery
on Bakers Creek Road
Burnsville, NC
Lois Melton Hunt

Lois Melton Hunt Obituary
Lois Melton Hunt

Fletcher - Lois Melton Hunt, age 82, of Fletcher, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 14th, 2019 at The Elizabeth House at Four Seasons in Flat Rock, NC. A native of Yancey County, she was a daughter of the late Neal and Bessie McCandless Melton. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Howard Hunt, who passed away in 2008; sisters: Deborah Melton Jenkins and Phyllis Melton Mahoney and a brother, Earl Melton.

Lois was a member of Upward Christian Fellowship in Flat Rock. She loved being with her family and will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to all who knew her. One of her greatest pleasures was working in her yard and cultivating flowers.

She is survived by her daughters: Gilda Woodbury of Brevard and Connie Turner (Ralph) of Hendersonville; son, Danny Hunt (Kim) of Seabrook Island, SC; siblings: Arnold Melton (Ramona) of Fletcher, Ivory Conley of Mills River, Dwayne Melton (Regina) of Burnsville, Linda Thomas of Bridgeport, WV, Barbara Coyne of Mountain City, TN and Carolyn King (Benny) of Fletcher; grandchildren: Derrick Woodbury (Melissa), Amanda Maness (Michael), Brett Woodbury (Charlotte), Garrett Turner (Martha Kelly), Kaiden Turner, Olivia Turner, Jonathan Hunt, Jennifer Vick and Jessica Vick; and great-grandchildren: Kylie, Analiese, Aiden, Makenna, Claire, Tristan, Harper, Brady, Everly, Abigail, Karson, Hayley, Bane, Cambria, Elijah, Asher and Faith. Several other extended family members also survive.

The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23rd at Upward Christian Fellowship in Flat Rock. Funeral Services will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Anthony Craver to officiate. A Graveside Service will follow the services in the Robinson Cemetery on Bakers Creek Road in Burnsville. Pallbearers will be: Garrett Turner, Kaiden Turner, Michael Maness, Derrick Woodbury, Brett Woodbury, Jonathan Hunt.

Yancey Funeral Services is serving the Hunt Family. To send online condolences, please visit our website at www.yanceyfuneralservice.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019
