Lola Mae (Settles) Wilson
Fairview - Lola Mae (Settles) Wilson, 95, of Fairview, died Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Laurels of Greentree Ridge, Asheville.
Born in Henderson County, she was the wife of the late Clifton O. Wilson, and the daughter of the late Lola Spencer and Della Mae (Edney) Settles.
With her husband, she was the owner of the former Cedar Cliff Grocery, where she enjoyed doing demonstrations. Lola also worked many years for CP Clare and Co. until her retirement. Post-retirement, she loved driving cars for Avis and Enterprise. A very social person, she will be missed by those whose lives she touched.
Lola is survived by 2 daughters: Linda Wilson Reed (Kenny) of Fairview and Beverly Wilson Anzaldua (Joe) of Coates, NC; 5 grandchildren: Jeff, Joey, Justin, Aaron, and Josh; 5 great-grandchildren: Kaitlyn, Tyeler, Linley, Preston, and Jackson; 2 great-great grandchildren: Kasen and Kye; a brother-in-law, Aldo Wilson; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Funeral Service will be held at 12 PM Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian with Rev. Sam McLamb officiating. Burial will follow in Shepherd Memorial Park, Hendersonville. Friends will be received at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Special thanks to the staff of Laurels of Greentree Ridge for the past 3 years of their loving care and 4 Seasons Hospice for the excellent care at the end of her journey.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to of animal rescue.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020