Lonie Ledbetter
Asheville - Lonie Cox Ledbetter, 90, went to sleep at home and woke up in Heaven Friday, August 2, 2019 surrounded by her family and friends.
A native and lifelong resident of Buncombe County, Mrs. Ledbetter was the wife of the late Dan Ledbetter, who passed away November 1, 1983.
Surviving are her son, Carroll and wife Mary Ellen of Asheville; grandson, Ronnie and wife Marissa; and great-grandsons: Reece and Landon, all of Greeneville, TN; sisters: Louise Ponder and Rena Cantrell; numerous other family members; and her special little dog, Tippy.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, August 5, 2019 at Beulah Baptist Church, with the Rev. Randy Burrell and Rev. Robert Hawkins officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
The family would like to offer a special heartfelt "Thank You" to Hobie and Faye Shelton.
Anders-Rice Funeral Home is assisting Mrs. Ledbetter's family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 4, 2019