Lorena T. Kirkpatrick
Hot Springs - Lorena Trantham Kirkpatrick, 82, of the Spring Creek Community of Hot Springs, NC, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 12, 2020.
Lorena was born April 17, 1938 in Haywood Co., NC, to her late parents Horace and Lillian Ledford Trantham. She loved learning about her Trantham family genealogy, volunteered at Fines Creek School Dances and was a member of Meadow Fork Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh Kirkpatrick, son, Allen Kirkpatrick, sisters, Polly Massey, June Campbell, and Sissy Trantham, and brothers, Billy and Kenny Trantham.
Left to cherish her memory are her three children: Teresa (Lynnie) Ogle (Gary), Keith Kirkpatrick (Amber) and Renee Willett (Jerry); two grandchildren, Jesse Blackwell and Zack Kirkpatrick; great grandchild, Bentley Blackwell; sisters, Patsy Best, Annie Hall and Blanche Evans; brother, Johnny Trantham; as well as several nieces, nephews and extended family members and friends.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at 11:00 am at Meadow Fork Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Ronald Allen officiating.
Flowers are appreciated or memorials can be made to Madison Hospice: PO Box 69, Marshall, NC 28753 or Brian Center Weaverville Activities Department: 78 Weaver Blvd., Weaverville, NC 28787.
