|
|
Lorene Gail Spencer Guzman
Swannanoa - Lorene Gail Spencer Guzman, age 67, of Swannanoa, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the JFK Solace Center in Asheville. She was born on January 9, 1953 in Catawba County to the late Fred Avery Spencer and Marieda Warren Spencer. Gail was a transport assistant for kids with special needs who she dearly loved for Buncombe County schools and attended Candler Church. She is survived by her son, Christopher Guzman (Kenzie) of Swannanoa; her step-children, Ramon, Collin, Joe, Bill, Michael, Raul, Dana and Mona Guzman; her brother, Toby Spencer (Angelina) of Forest City; her sisters, Karen Hensley of Asheville and Lynn Irelan (Donald) of Nebo; several nieces and nephews; and her beloved fur babies, Shadow and Angel.
A memorial service will be held at 2pm, Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Candler Church. The family will be receiving friends an hour before from 1pm-2pm. Reverend Arnold Vess will be officiating. Penland Family Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Guzman Family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.PenlandFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020