Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
2:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Asheville North Seventh-day Adventist Church
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
3:00 PM
Asheville North Seventh-day Adventist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Loretta Bartlett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loretta Bartlett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Loretta Bartlett Obituary
Loretta Bartlett

Asheville - Joan "Loretta" Bartlett, 83, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at her residence.

A native of Bermuda, Loretta was the daughter of the late Latimero and Inez Eileen King Pires. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles Thomas "Tom" Bartlett, Sr., and brother, Richard Pires.

She is survived by her son, Charles Thomas Bartlett, Jr. (Judy Eva Bartlett); brother, Michael Pires; and grandchildren, Anna Marie, Emily Joan, and Charles Thomas Bartlett, III.

The memorial service for Mrs. Bartlett will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, at Asheville North Seventh-day Adventist Church. Her family will receive friends for thirty minutes prior to the service.

Groce Funeral Home on Patton Ave. is assisting the family. The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Loretta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Groce Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -