Loretta Bartlett
Asheville - Joan "Loretta" Bartlett, 83, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at her residence.
A native of Bermuda, Loretta was the daughter of the late Latimero and Inez Eileen King Pires. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles Thomas "Tom" Bartlett, Sr., and brother, Richard Pires.
She is survived by her son, Charles Thomas Bartlett, Jr. (Judy Eva Bartlett); brother, Michael Pires; and grandchildren, Anna Marie, Emily Joan, and Charles Thomas Bartlett, III.
The memorial service for Mrs. Bartlett will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, at Asheville North Seventh-day Adventist Church. Her family will receive friends for thirty minutes prior to the service.
Groce Funeral Home on Patton Ave. is assisting the family. The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020