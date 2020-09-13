1/1
Lorian Leon "Buddy" McDowell
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lorian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lorian Leon "Buddy" McDowell

Canton - Buddy McDowell, 89, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Haywood House in Canton.

A native of Haywood County, he was the son of the late L.C. and Berta McCook McDowell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister and four brothers.

Buddy proudly served his country as a U.S. Marine Sergeant and retired with 39 ½ years of service at Champion International. He was the captain of the first Bethel High School football team and loved working in his yard and garden, watching sports and listening to country and gospel music. Buddy was a longtime member of Canton First Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Marilyn Cogburn McDowell; two daughters and their husbands, Cynthia Stevens and Wayne of Arden, and Andria Smith and George of Lexington, NC; a son, Danny McDowell of Canton; a sister, Patricia Lowe of Akron, OH; a brother, Joe Bob McDowell of Waynesville; three grandchildren; Andrew Stevens of Irvine, CA, Catherine Mills of Wendell, NC, and Elliott Smith of Lexington, NC; and three great-grandchildren; Audriana Mills, Luciana Mills, and Avery Smith.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Crawford-Ray Memorial Gardens with the Reverend Court Greene officiating.

The family expresses their appreciation to Haywood House for their excellent care of Buddy.

The care of Mr. McDowell has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wells Funeral Homes Inc & Cremation Services
3715 Ashville Hwy
Canton, NC 28716
(828) 648-2371
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wells Funeral Homes Inc & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved