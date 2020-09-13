Lorian Leon "Buddy" McDowell
Canton - Buddy McDowell, 89, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Haywood House in Canton.
A native of Haywood County, he was the son of the late L.C. and Berta McCook McDowell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister and four brothers.
Buddy proudly served his country as a U.S. Marine Sergeant and retired with 39 ½ years of service at Champion International. He was the captain of the first Bethel High School football team and loved working in his yard and garden, watching sports and listening to country and gospel music. Buddy was a longtime member of Canton First Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Marilyn Cogburn McDowell; two daughters and their husbands, Cynthia Stevens and Wayne of Arden, and Andria Smith and George of Lexington, NC; a son, Danny McDowell of Canton; a sister, Patricia Lowe of Akron, OH; a brother, Joe Bob McDowell of Waynesville; three grandchildren; Andrew Stevens of Irvine, CA, Catherine Mills of Wendell, NC, and Elliott Smith of Lexington, NC; and three great-grandchildren; Audriana Mills, Luciana Mills, and Avery Smith.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Crawford-Ray Memorial Gardens with the Reverend Court Greene officiating.
The family expresses their appreciation to Haywood House for their excellent care of Buddy.
The care of Mr. McDowell has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com