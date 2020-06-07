Lorna Lu Dickson Schultis
Marshall - Lorna Lu Dickson Schultis moved on to her next adventure on May 31, 2020 with her daughter by her side and her favorite music playing in the background.
Lorna was born and raised in the mountains of Elkin, NC where the roots of her love for music, books, the arts, people, giving and camaraderie were firmly planted.
Lorna, like her mother, was a lively lady who welcomed everyone in her circle of Life and at the dinner table. You never left hungry and you always went home with leftovers and there was always a pie involved too. However, you may have been a witness to her burnt dinner rolls.
She completed her high school education without a hitch despite some shenanigans with her friends along the way. She completed her college degree at High Point University with a degree in Social Work and relocated to Staunton VA to begin her new career, where she continued to make friends and become involved in the music scene and the local arts.
Lorna moved to Little Rock AR in the mid 60s for a new adventure and worked for the Little Rock Housing Authority while continuing her endeavors in music and the local arts. She met her future husband, Larry, on a party barge on the Arkansas River while performing music with some friends and the two married a year later beginning their new Life together.
Lorna relocated to Fort Smith, AR with her husband Larry and began to raise their two children along with their dog Ginger, who apparently helped herself to a box of Valentine chocolates one year and politely squished each one into Lorna's couch. Ginger also helped herself to a big, fat turkey leg too off the Thanksgiving table with guest in witness in her early dog years. There never was a dull moment at Lorna's dinner table.
Lorna continued her lust for music, children, people and the local arts while living in Fort Smith. She taught piano lessons after school to children, was involved in many activities throughout her life including the Belle City Singers, Belle Fort Smith Tours, Fort Smith Arts Center, Aorta Greetings, Arcadia Nighthawks Roaring Twenties Orchestra, her church choir and much, much more. Lorna received a Mayor's Honor for her dedication to the Performing Arts in Fort Smith in 2003 for her years of service. There was very little that Lorna could not do, except play the bagpipes, and yes, she did try!
Lorna relocated to her mountains of North Carolina after finding a little red cottage in 1998 and began yet another adventure. She continued her passion for people and music and remained involved her hobbies of music, arts and Thanksgiving feasts minus a turkey leg stealing dog. Lorna would sing on occasion at the local Coffee House Zuma's in downtown Marshal and formed a small band with her friends called Primrose where they would perform at various places "just for fun".
Those who knew Lorna were no doubt touched by her fun and giving nature without end and she will be greatly missed and certainly not forgotten.
Lorna is preceded in death by her son Scott, her brother David Dickson II, her father David Carter Dickson, her mother Mabel Dickson and survived by her daughter Leahe of Asheville, her former husband Larry of Fort Smith, AR, her sister Gwen of Memphis, TN, many nieces and nephews across the map and many, many friends from near and far.
In lieu of flowers and in honor of her character, make a donation to your favorite charity, call a friend and tell a silly joke, make a pie and give it to a friend, wear some flashy jewelry or a fancy hat, send a card to a friend for no particular reason. Invite friends for a shared feast and tell stories, plant your favorite flowers in your garden, host a "pickin' and singin' " party and have some laughs. For that is how Lorna moved through Life and that is how she would want to be remembered.
Psalm 121 I will lift mine eyes unto the hills: from whence cometh my help. My help cometh from the Lord: who hath made heaven and earth.
A celebration of Life will be announced at a later time and location.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.