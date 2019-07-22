|
Louetta Griffith Stamey
Asheville - Louetta Jewel Griffith Stamey, 77, of Asheville, died Saturday, July 20, 2019, at J.F. Keever Solace Center.
Born in Mitchell County to the late Ralph and Vera Hughes Griffith, she was a teacher's assistant and drove the school bus for Oakley Elementary School. She is preceded in death by her husband, William Keith Stamey and daughter, Kimberly Leah Hallman.
Surviving Mrs. Stamey is her son, William M. Stamey (Dawn); daughters, Kelley L. Tsika (Thomas); seven grandchildren, Lauren and Madison Stamey, Jake and Kadie Tsika, Chloe and Daniel Hallman, and Shelby Marquardt (Cody); son-in-law, Ben Hallman, and two brothers, Jerry (Diane) and David (Linda) Griffith.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. at Reynolds Baptist Church, of which she was a member. Rev. Bobby Smith will officiate. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service.
Interment will be in the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery at a later time.
Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Road is assisting the family and the online memorial is available at grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 22, 2019