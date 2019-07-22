Services
Groce Funeral Home & Cremation Service
856 Tunnel Rd
Asheville, NC 28805
(828) 299-4416
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Reynolds Baptist Church
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
6:00 PM
Reynolds Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Louetta Stamey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louetta Griffith Stamey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louetta Griffith Stamey Obituary
Louetta Griffith Stamey

Asheville - Louetta Jewel Griffith Stamey, 77, of Asheville, died Saturday, July 20, 2019, at J.F. Keever Solace Center.

Born in Mitchell County to the late Ralph and Vera Hughes Griffith, she was a teacher's assistant and drove the school bus for Oakley Elementary School. She is preceded in death by her husband, William Keith Stamey and daughter, Kimberly Leah Hallman.

Surviving Mrs. Stamey is her son, William M. Stamey (Dawn); daughters, Kelley L. Tsika (Thomas); seven grandchildren, Lauren and Madison Stamey, Jake and Kadie Tsika, Chloe and Daniel Hallman, and Shelby Marquardt (Cody); son-in-law, Ben Hallman, and two brothers, Jerry (Diane) and David (Linda) Griffith.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. at Reynolds Baptist Church, of which she was a member. Rev. Bobby Smith will officiate. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service.

Interment will be in the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery at a later time.

Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Road is assisting the family and the online memorial is available at grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Groce Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now