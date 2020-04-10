|
|
Louise Adams
Asheville - Louise M. Polosky Adams, 77, of Asheville, unexpectedly and tragically left us on March 26, 2020. She is survived by five sisters: Patricia Sutliff, Janet McWilliams, Rita Cornell, Lucy Kender (Andy), and Connie Horka; her children Robin McCollough (Mark), Dan Adams (Lori) and Renee LaBaw (Danny): her beloved grandchildren Brett (Lindsay), Riley, Hannah, Jesse, Madison, Robert, Thomas, Emma and Benjamin; and her treasured great grandchildren Maverick, Rowan and Grey. She was predeceased in life by her parents Helen and John Polosky, brother Thomas Polosky (Mary Ellen) youngest daughter Rhonda Jordan (Todd), her former spouse and father of her children, Bob Adams, and perhaps the most important influence in her life, her adored Uncle Tony ("Deacon") Yeash.
The tragic circumstances of the pandemic prevented us all from gathering in the way we would have liked. Deepest appreciation to Steven at Highlands Cremation and Funeral Care for arranging a livestream viewing of our beloved mother, sister and friend allowing those from far away as Berlin to see her one last time. When our world returns to normal we will plan a celebration of her life befitting the kind of woman she was.
Louise was the grandmother people dream about having. She was a confidante, best friend and partner in crime to binge watch Netflix and make chocolate chip pancakes at 2:00 a.m. She was by all accounts one of the most unconventional people you could ever meet. She loved to invent things, to watch really scary movies, and preferred listening to it rain over a sunny day. She's the person you hear about, but don't think really exists, who would offer you anything she owned if she suspected you liked or needed it. If you were cold, you'd be wearing her coat. She had virtually no use for material possessions and was perfectly selfless. People might spend their lives practicing meditation or how to give their full attention to someone. She did this effortlessly, especially with her grandchildren, in a way that was simply too complete to express here. She could rock a baby for hours on end, or through the night if needed, and literally taught her weeks old grandson how to hum back at her. She once let her creative 8 year old granddaughter cut and style her beautiful hair with tiny 4th of July flags.
Her life's work was a complete and unshakable devotion to her children and grandchildren. She worked without complaint in a variety of settings over the years to make this happen: accounting at a bank, waitressing at a country club, and cleaning houses, often all three at once if that's what it took to keep her 4 children going.
It's devastating to think of life ahead without her stories, her impromptu dancing and her love of music. Her once comical signature trademarks are now treasured memories: quirky crafts, dreams of an Ebay store though she never quite mastered how to easily send an email, singing off key to country, Cajun, Polish, pop, and even the occasional rap song, and games she spent hours constructing to play at holidays. Our great challenge ahead will be how to negotiate this world without her. She wouldn't want anyone spending a minute being sad over her, so we will find a way. We love you, Ne-Ne.
www.highlandscare.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020