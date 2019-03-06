|
Louise Briggs Eller
Mars Hill - Louise Briggs Eller, 92, went home to be with her Lord and Savior and her husband, Carl Branson Eller of 50 years, on Sunday, March 3, 2019. She had been a resident for the last six years at Madison Health and Rehabilitation. In addition to her late husband, she is preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin and Ennis Runion Briggs; sister, Dora Jean Briggs and brothers, Charles and Douglas Briggs.
She is survived by her daughter and son, Marjorie Eller Thorpe and Keith Thorpe; "favorite" grandchild, Mikayla Shyenne Thorpe, daughter, Martha Louise Eller; son, James Lloyd Eller; sister, Barbara Ann Ray, brother, James Hoyt Briggs; and several nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held 11:00am Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Mars Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Dr. Reverend Tommy Justus will officiate. In lieu of flowers the family requested donations made to: CarePartners Foundation Hospice Solace Center, PO Box 25338, Asheville, NC 28813.
"My heart is joyful and please be happy for my parents" by Marjorie Thorpe
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 6, 2019