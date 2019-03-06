Services
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
(828) 680-9963
Graveside service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Mars Hill Baptist Church Cemetery
Resources
Mars Hill - Louise Briggs Eller, 92, went home to be with her Lord and Savior and her husband, Carl Branson Eller of 50 years, on Sunday, March 3, 2019. She had been a resident for the last six years at Madison Health and Rehabilitation. In addition to her late husband, she is preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin and Ennis Runion Briggs; sister, Dora Jean Briggs and brothers, Charles and Douglas Briggs.

She is survived by her daughter and son, Marjorie Eller Thorpe and Keith Thorpe; "favorite" grandchild, Mikayla Shyenne Thorpe, daughter, Martha Louise Eller; son, James Lloyd Eller; sister, Barbara Ann Ray, brother, James Hoyt Briggs; and several nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held 11:00am Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Mars Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Dr. Reverend Tommy Justus will officiate. In lieu of flowers the family requested donations made to: CarePartners Foundation Hospice Solace Center, PO Box 25338, Asheville, NC 28813.

"My heart is joyful and please be happy for my parents" by Marjorie Thorpe

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 6, 2019
